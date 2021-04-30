Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,188 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.49% of Marlin Business Services worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.17 million, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

