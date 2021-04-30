Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,670 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bel Fuse worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BELFB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 million, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

