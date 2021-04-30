Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 48,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,848. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

