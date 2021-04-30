DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after acquiring an additional 194,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.05 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

