Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 3rd

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I’s (OTCMKTS:DISAU) quiet period will end on Monday, May 3rd. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DISAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

