Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Diversey stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

