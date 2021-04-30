DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BOOM has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $860.05 million, a P/E ratio of -139.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

