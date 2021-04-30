Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DSS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. 4,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.08. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

