Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

DGICA opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

