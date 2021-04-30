DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.12.

DASH stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.42. 16,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,061. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.99.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

