DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $113.21 on Wednesday. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $113.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

