DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.880-7.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.

DTE stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.33.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

