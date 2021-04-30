DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.880-7.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. 702,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.39 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.