Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $99.94. 69,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,491. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

