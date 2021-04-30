Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

