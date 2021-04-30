Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Duke Realty has increased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 159.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

