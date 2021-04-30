Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $42.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 1,578,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

