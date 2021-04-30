Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

