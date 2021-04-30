DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.01 ($47.07).

DWS traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching €37.16 ($43.72). The stock had a trading volume of 168,630 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.21. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.46 and a 200-day moving average of €34.83.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

