DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.