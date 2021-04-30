Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,699,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,893,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,648,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000.

Shares of VIOO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,042. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a 200 day moving average of $176.99.

