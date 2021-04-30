Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.97. 1,208,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

