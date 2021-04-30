Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

