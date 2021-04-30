Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,500,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter worth $24,074,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000.

OIH traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.48. 13,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.71. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $230.01.

