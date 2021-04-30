Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,203. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

