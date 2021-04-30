Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

DX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $611.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.