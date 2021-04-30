Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $7.24 on Friday. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $568.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

