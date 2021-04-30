EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.740-5.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.74-$5.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $157.60. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $159.29.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

