Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $144.31, with a volume of 13987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.