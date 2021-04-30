eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 18th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

EBAY stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

