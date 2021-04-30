ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$10.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.22 and a 12-month high of C$8.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.07.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

