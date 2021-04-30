Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,031,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,399,188. Ecosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Ecosciences alerts:

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.