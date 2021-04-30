Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,031,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,399,188. Ecosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Ecosciences
