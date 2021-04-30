Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.78. 19,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 72,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edify Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.62% of Edify Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

