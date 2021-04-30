Edward S. Lampert Sells 94,273 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AN stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

