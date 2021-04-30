Edward S. Lampert Sells 94,273 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AN stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
