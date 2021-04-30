Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

