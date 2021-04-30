EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJFI stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. EJF Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £77.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.44.

In other EJF Investments news, insider Neal J. Wilson bought 35,476 shares of EJF Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £44,699.76 ($58,400.52). Also, insider Joanna Dentskevich purchased 28,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £32,600.20 ($42,592.37).

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

