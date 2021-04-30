Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Update

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elbit Imaging stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,867. Elbit Imaging has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

