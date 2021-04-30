Electric Co General Sells 43,685,723 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 326,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952,251. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

