Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.27.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

