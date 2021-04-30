Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EKTAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of EKTAY opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $424.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.