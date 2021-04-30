Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELEEF. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. 11,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

