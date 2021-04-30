Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 6443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.