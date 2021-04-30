Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski Sells 3,000 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LLY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.69. The company had a trading volume of 110,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $175.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.