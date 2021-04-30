Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NYSE LLY opened at $182.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.77 and its 200-day moving average is $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.