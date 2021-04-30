Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $182.20 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

