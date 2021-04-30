Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter.

ELTK opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

