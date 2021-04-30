Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter.
ELTK opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
