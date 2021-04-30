Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.