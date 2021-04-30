Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.79 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

