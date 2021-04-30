Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

ESRT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 1,500,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.