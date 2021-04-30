Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.45

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 21524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

